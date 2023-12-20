State Highway 25A reopens, the moment of truth for Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Auckland Transport’s costly plans for Blockhouse Bay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after 35 firearms, explosives and large amounts of ammunition were seized from three west Auckland properties last week.

Waitematā police and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) executed three search warrants at New Lynn properties on December 15.

The significant number of firearms along with a range of ammunition totalling more than 15,000 rounds for those firearms were located.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams of Waitematā CIB said a 53-year-old man was arrested and is facing serious firearms-related charges in court.

“These search warrants were the result of an investigation into the unlawful possession of firearms allegedly belonging to this individual.

“As a result of our inquiries, a significant cache of firearms, ammunition and explosives were located from two of the searched addresses,” Williams said.

While the man did hold a firearms licence, many of the firearms located were allegedly in his possession unlawfully.

The 53-year-old man is facing 29 charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and magazines. Photo / NZ Police

His licence has since been suspended by the Firearms Safety Authority.

“The man is facing 29 charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and magazines, as well as an additional charge of possession for supply of cannabis,” Williams said.

He said the man had appeared in the Waitākere District Court and is due to reappear on January 8.

“This has been the accumulation of significant work from staff across many different work groups and I thank those who have played a part in bringing this to a resolution,” Williams said.

He said police remain committed to holding those who engage in this behaviour accountable.

“Anyone who is in breach in of the Arms Act can expect to face those consequences”.

As this matter is now before the courts, police are limited in providing further comment.