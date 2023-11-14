Police arrest 24-year-old woman over crushing of woman into tree with car in Napier

Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

A woman has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent over the crushing of a woman into a tree with a car in Napier.

About 6pm on Thursday, October 26, the victim of the hit-and-run was in the front yard of a home in Wyatt Ave when a Mazda Astina struck her, crushing her against a tree.

The vehicle left the scene but was recovered from nearby Dockery Ave.

Police on October 31 put out a warrant for the arrest of Nastashia Edwards in relation to the incident.

Nastashia Edwards had a warrant to arrest over the hit and run in Napier. Photo / NZ Police

The 24-year-old was found and taken into custody on November 9 and is set to appear in the Napier District Court in late November, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

She had been charged with several charges including wounding with intent, the spokesperson said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical condition with “life threatening injuries”.

She was in a stable condition in ICU as of October 30.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said last week the victim and whānau requested no further information be given about her condition.