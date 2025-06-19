The offenders then took two vehicles from the Tahuna-Ohinewai home and moved them onto the street.

“Upon police arrival, the offenders have fled the scene, two fled on foot, while another left in a vehicle taken from the address.

“A short time later, one of the offenders was located nearby and was taken into custody by police.”

Waikato Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old, who was due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, charged with aggravated robbery and injuring with intent to injure.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident with three ambulances and one rapid response unit.

Two patients in a serious condition and one in a minor condition were taken to Waikato Hospital.

The remaining three patients, all in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene, St John said.

An investigation into the serious assault and aggravated robbery had begun, and police were working to establish what happened, Norman said.

“Police are following multiple lines of inquiry to identify and locate the remaining two offenders and encourage them to do the right thing and hand themselves in.

“While police would like to thank those who tried to intervene and assist other members of the public, police urge the public not to take matters into their own hands or confront individuals themselves as situations can escalate quickly.

“Instead, stay in a safe location, gather as much information as you safely can, and contact police on 111.”

Tahuna residents may see an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continue.

If you have any information that may assist in the investigation, contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105. Use the reference number 250619/2309.

You can also provide information through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

