'Police are everywhere': Firearms event unfolding in West Auckland - reports

Video shows police cars swarming in Henderson. Video / Supplied

Residents in West Auckland are reporting a major firearms incident unfolding in the area this afternoon.

The police Eagle helicopter can be seen flying over Henderson, Sunnyvale and Glen Eden areas and multiple police cars with sirens going are blocking off roads.

Rebecca Rodgers was visiting the Chemist Warehouse near WestCity Mall around 1.30pm when she said she saw police officers pulling guns out of the boot of their cars.

She said she saw a maroon-coloured, lowered Subaru Forester with tinted windows barricaded in and a police car that had been crashed into.

A car fitting that description was reported missing from Manurewa this morning, according to the 685 island model Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the page said he "felt bad" for the owner, who had already reported the stolen vehicle.

It was allegedly taken from the Manurewa Countdown carpark around 9am.

In a video posted to Facebook, Rodgers said it was "absolute chaos" in Henderson and "police are everywhere".

Another person reported seeing multiple police cars chasing a vehicle near the Henderson Kmart.

People near Don Buck Rd and Henderson Valley Rd have also reported seeing a police chase.

Videos posted online show police cars swarming the road in front of Kmart in Henderson.

Police have been approached for comment.