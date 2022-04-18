Tōrere, near Ōpōtiki, where a fisherman has been missing since yesterday. Photo / Google

As the search continues for a missing Ōpōtiki fisherman, police are appealing for sightings of items of interest.

On Sunday afternoon, police were advised that the man in Torere had failed to return from a fishing trip as expected.

A marine and aerial search continued today involving police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and air assets, including a plane and helicopter.

Police were called at 4pm yesterday and told a fisherman had not returned as expected earlier in the afternoon.

Efforts to locate the fisherman have been unsuccessful and the search will continue tomorrow morning.

"We are now asking members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Torere through to Maketu tomorrow to be vigilant and report any sighting of the following items of interest," police said.

The items are a 100-litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220418/0391.