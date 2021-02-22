Police appeal to public for sightings of woman reported missing in Mokau

Taranaki Police are seeking sightings of missing woman Alison Cleaver, who was visiting family in the Mokau area. Photo / Alan Gibson

A search is underway to find a woman missing in the North Island town of Mokau.

Police are appealing to anyone who has sighted 58-year-old Alison Cleaver, who was last seen around 12.30pm today.

She went for a walk on the beach between the Mohakatino River and the Mokau River earlier in the day but has not returned, a police spokesperson said

The spokesperson said Cleaver, who was visiting family in the area, suffers from memory loss and may be disoriented.

She is around 170cm tall and was wearing dark coloured shorts, a yellow T-shirt and a black cap with white writing.

She was also barefoot.

"Efforts are underway to locate Alison, including LandSAR volunteers and a rescue helicopter searching the area this afternoon. Ground searching will continue this evening," the spokesperson said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between Mohakatino

and Mokau from midday today and who may have seen Alison.

"If you have seen her or have any information that can help police, please

call 111 quoting event number P045589151."