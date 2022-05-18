The scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking help from the public after a fatal crash near Auckland Airport last week.



A motorcycle and a white Mercedez-Benz vehicle collided at the intersection of Ihumatao Rd and George Bolt Memorial Drive, at 6am on Thursday May 12. The motorcyclist was critically injured and died that day in hospital.

The Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash, and is asking any witnesses to come forward.

Police would like to hear from the drivers of a silver ute with a canopy, possibly a Mazda BT-50, with black rims and aftermarket tyres and a white van, possibly a Mercedes Sprinter shuttle.

Both were in the vicinity of the crash, and the drivers could have seen something that could help police understand the circumstances of the crash.



Any witnesses of the crash are urged to contact the Counties Manukau Serious

Crash Unit by emailing CountiesManukauSeriousCrashUnit@police.govt.nz or

phoning (09) 261-1302.