Witnesses can call Police on 105 and quote file number 220918/8909. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

Police are appealing for witnesses following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian outside Corner Cardz 'n' Magz on Maunu Rd, Whangārei on Saturday evening

A medium-built man in his 50s-60s with dark hair, glasses and dark-coloured clothing entered the shop, allegedly took some items and left to get in a black sedan parked outside at around 6.30pm.

A female staff member tried to recover the stolen items from inside the vehicle when she was knocked over and injured.

She was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. Police confirmed the victim is now in a stable condition.

If anyone saw the incident or can help identifying the man, please call Police on 105 and quote file number 220918/8909.

In a separate incident on Sunday, Police were notified of someone attempting to shoplift items at a store on Commerce St just after 1pm.

Police are speaking with the staff member involved and making further enquiries into the incident.