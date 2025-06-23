Advertisement
Police appeal for sightings of missing Waikato teenagers

The missing Waikato teens were seen getting into a red vehicle. Images / Waikato Police Facebook page

Waikato police are seeking information on two teenagers, Dane and Kishley, missing from Rototuna.

The pair was last seen on Sunday, June 22, about 9pm, getting into a red Outlander-type vehicle.

Dane was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and grey tracksuit pants and may have been wearing a hoodie. Kishley

