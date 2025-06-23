The missing Waikato teens were seen getting into a red vehicle. Images / Waikato Police Facebook page

Waikato police are seeking information on two teenagers, Dane and Kishley, missing from Rototuna.

The pair was last seen on Sunday, June 22, about 9pm, getting into a red Outlander-type vehicle.

Dane was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and grey tracksuit pants and may have been wearing a hoodie. Kishley was wearing a grey top and white pants featuring cat images.

Police and the teenagers’ families are concerned for their well-being and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Contact the police on 105. Use the reference numbers 250623/4394 for Kishley and 250623/4259 for Dane.