The children failed to return home after playing at this Western Heights park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two children reported missing in Rotorua have been found safe.

Rotorua Police appealed for sightings of the children, aged 8 and 7, this morning after they didn’t return home from Park Rd Reserve in Western Heights on Sunday afternoon.

Police said via social media around 11.40am the children had been found safe and thanked members of the public who had been in touch with information.