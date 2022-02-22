Wayne Taylor was last seen in Blenheim on February 20. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking for sightings of missing man Wayne Taylor after his car was located north of Kaikoura on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old was last seen in Blenheim on February 20 wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue polo shirt. He was expected to drive to Christchurch.

However, police said his silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz station wagon was located on Tuesday morning at a lookout just north of Kaikoura.

"Wayne's disappearance is out of character, and his family and police want to locate him," a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information that may assist police, should call 111 and quote file number 220222/5993.