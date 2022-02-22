Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police appeal for sightings of missing man Wayne Taylor after car found

Quick Read
Wayne Taylor was last seen in Blenheim on February 20. Photo / NZ Police

Wayne Taylor was last seen in Blenheim on February 20. Photo / NZ Police

NZ Herald

Police are asking for sightings of missing man Wayne Taylor after his car was located north of Kaikoura on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old was last seen in Blenheim on February 20 wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue polo shirt. He was expected to drive to Christchurch.

However, police said his silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz station wagon was located on Tuesday morning at a lookout just north of Kaikoura.

"Wayne's disappearance is out of character, and his family and police want to locate him," a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information that may assist police, should call 111 and quote file number 220222/5993.