Police appeal for public help to find Mount Albert woman

Auckland police are asking the public for help to locate 57-year-old Mt Albert resident Patricia Aldridge.

Auckland police are asking the public for help to locate 57-year-old Mt Albert resident Patricia Aldridge.

A police spokesperson said that Aldridge has a warrant for her arrest in relation to breaching her release conditions.

"Inquiries have been ongoing to locate Aldridge and Police believe she is continuing to commit dishonesty offending while she remains outstanding," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Aldridge currently has blonde hair and in the past has been known to be active around the Ponsonby, Grey Lynn and Mt Eden areas.

They also said they believe Aldridge is still in the central Auckland area. She also has wider links to Christchurch, Wellington and Whanganui.

This is the second statement in a week that police have released appealing for information about Aldridge.