Police would like to speak to this man regarding a bank robbery in Rangiora. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for a man to come forward in relation to a bank robbery in North Canterbury.

A man armed with a weapon entered a bank on High St, Rangiora about 4.10pm on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

Cordons were placed on the street while a scene examination was carried out, and further inquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, police appealed for sightings of a man captured on CCTV they believed “can assist with our inquiries”.

The man, or anyone who had information that may assist police, was asked to call police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report referencing file number 230413/9325.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.








