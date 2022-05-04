Police said the large round artwork was missing. Photo / NZ Police

Auckland police are searching for a stolen public sculpture.

The large round artwork, reportedly worth around $40,000, was noticed to be missing from a property on Hillsborough Rd yesterday morning.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the whereabouts of the sculpture, or who saw something suspicious in the vicinity, should contact them on 105.

It comes as another sculpture in Mt Albert was also seemingly vandalised.

The bronze statue on Alice Wyllie Reserve on New North Rd was created by sculptor Christine Hellyer in the 1970s to honour the working women of the area.

Pictures on social media show the base of the statue torn up and damaged.

Police said they were not immediately aware of any damage to a sculpture in Alice Wylie Reserve.

"At this stage, we don't believe the two incidents are linked," a spokesperson said.

The Herald has contacted Auckland Council and the police for further comment.