Police appeal for information after man chased girl, dog down Feilding street

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 105. Photo / Bevan Conley

Feilding police are looking for information after a man chased a girl and her dog down the street.

At 7.30pm on Monday the man reportedly chased the pair down North St, close to the intersection with Denbigh St.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the incident including two people jogging, and a passing motorist driving a white sedan who pulled over to help the victims.

Police say there may be other witnesses, and anyone who saw anything or has further information should call them on 105, quoting file number 211214/8