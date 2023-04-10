Voyager 2022 media awards


Police appeal for information after body found in Tauranga public toilet

Bay of Plenty Times
A man's body was found in public toilets at McCardles Bush on Coach Drive on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Police have appealed to the public for information today after a man’s body was found in a Tauranga public toilet over Easter Weekend.

The area around McCardles Bush on Coach Drive, Otūmoetai was cordoned off on Saturday with police describing the incident as a sudden death with no risk to the wider public.

Police said in a statement today the man’s death had been referred to the coroner.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the toilets between 8am and 11am [on Saturday].

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 230408/2542.”

A woman living nearby told the Herald an ambulance was at the scene earlier on Saturday and the road leading to a well-used walking track was cordoned off.

Police had been focusing their attention on the public toilets about 100m from the start of the walking track.


