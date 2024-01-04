The man is described as having a skinny build, with brown hair and a long beard and was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and a black cap.

Te Puke police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a man in the town centre possibly carrying a firearm, this afternoon.

A spokesperson said police received two sightings of the man.

“As yet, police have not located the man or anything of concern.

“However, we do want to hear from anyone else in Te Puke who has seen a man matching the description given by the people who called police.”

The man is described as having a skinny build, with brown hair and a long beard, and was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and a black cap.

“If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P057317178.”