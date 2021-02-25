Police appeal for help finding missing 12-year-old Christchurch girl

Christchurch schoolgirl Joslyne has been reported missing. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police have appealed for help finding a schoolgirl who went missing from her northern Christchurch home today.

Joslyne had been missing from her Hills Rd home in Mairehau since about 4.25pm, police said.

She is 155cm tall, has a slim build, and was last seen wearing dark red tights and a dark green shirt.

She has short-medium length blonde hair.

"Police and her family are concerned for her safety and police are making inquiries into the circumstances," police said.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to ring the 105 number and quote event number P045625110.