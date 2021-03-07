Police appeal after walker fails to return to vehicle near Shine Falls, Hawke's Bay

Police appeal for sightings of an overdue walker in the Boundary Stream and Shine Falls area of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Google Maps

Police are appealing for sightings of an overdue walker in the Boundary Stream and Shine Falls area of Hawke's Bay.

The walker, a man in his 40s, failed to return to his vehicle on Heays Access Rd as expected on Sunday evening. Shine Falls is about 60km north of Napier.

Police said he was last seen on Pohukura Rd, walking towards the Boundary Stream track, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.

LandSAR and police began a search for the man overnight.

He is described as Caucasian, about 193cm tall with short dark hair and glasses.

According to police, he was wearing dark navy trousers and a black t-shirt or polar fleece top, with a small black backpack.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 111, quoting job number P045742360.