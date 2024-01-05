Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after almost nine years, North Korea has supplied Russia with missiles and El Nino is expected to lash NZ this summer.

By RNZ

Police are asking motorists to be cautious this weekend as many holidaymakers head home in time to return to work.

The official holiday road toll increased by one, to 20, after a woman who was critically injured in a crash south of Hastings on December 30, died in hospital on January 4.

Over the past year, 343 people died on the roads.

Superintendent Steve Greally said many people would be travelling home this weekend to resume work on Monday.

Motorists should expect congestion, and avoid distractions like mobile phones, Greally said.

“Make sure everybody’s got their seat belt on, of course, making sure you’re not impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue, making sure you’re not distracted by cellphones or anything else - and of course the most important thing is speed - making sure you’re driving at or below the speed limit.”

Far too many people died on the roads in New Zealand and driving at or below the speed limit could save lives, he said.

“We’ve got to consider we’re still in the bottom 25 per cent of the OECD in terms of road safety, so we’ve got a long way to go.”

- RNZ