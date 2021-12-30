Police and St John warn New Year's Eve revellers to party safely and responsibly

Police have issued warnings for people to stay safe this New year's Eve.

One of New Zealand's top detectives has warned ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations that "sexual assault is unacceptable" and offered tips to help revellers stay safe.

As Kiwis gear up for festivals, gigs, parties, and barbecues to bring in the New Year tomorrow night, both police and St John have issued stark reminders to behave smartly and responsibly.

"Sexual assaults can happen to anyone at any time, but this summer police want to offer some tips for people to keep safe," says Detective Inspector Dave Kirby of the New Zealand Police National Criminal Investigation Branch.

"It is never the victim's fault and should not be tolerated in any situation."

Anyone planning to drink would be wise to have something substantial to eat before they start, he says, and then having a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

Fully charge phones and plan transport home early, putting aside money for the ride. If walking, go in pairs or groups.

"Look after your friends and stick together so you can watch out for each other," Kirby says.

"Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated."

Drinks should never be left unattended, while drinks poured unseen, especially from strangers, should be ignored.

"Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people - do not do this," Kirby says.

"Do not allow your mates to do this either.

"Police take sexual assault extremely seriously."

He also urged people to challenge any inappropriate comments or actions – and to ring police if they are concerned about anyone's behaviour.

In Whangamata, a popular New Year's party spot in the Coromandel, local police are reminding parents and caregivers to keep a watchful eye on their young people.

Last night, over a 90-minute period, Whangamata Police issued 58 fines for breach of the liquor ban to young people who were drinking alcohol in Williamson Park.

"Our message to parents is to ensure that any alcohol provided is given and consumed in the home environment, and not to assume their children would not make poor decisions around alcohol," said Acting Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

"We are working to keep our youth safe during this holiday period, but we all have a part to play."

St John is also gearing up for its busiest night for the year.

The highest demand for the emergency ambulance service is typically New Year's Eve between 10pm and 2am when calls into the 111 ambulance communications centres triple – with a third being alcohol related.

Dan Ohs, St John deputy chief executive for ambulance operations, says with the added pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 has been one of the busiest and most challenging years for the emergency ambulance service and St John is expecting this New Year's Eve to be no different.

During the peak of New Year's Eve last year, between 10pm Thursday, December 31, to 3am Friday, January 1, frontline ambulance teams attended 418 call-outs.

The most common calls are for unconscious people, falls, traumatic injuries and car crashes.

"St John Ambulance always prepares for an increase in demand during the holiday period, but we'd like to remind everyone that the most life-threatening incidents will always be prioritised," Ohs says.

"This means that if your condition isn't time critical, there may be a delay in responding."

Ohs says while this New Year's Eve is the first time in many months a lot of New Zealanders will be able to come together and celebrate with friends and whānau, it's important people do so responsibly and safely.

A world-first law change allowing drug checking organisations to legally work at festivals checks into reality this New Year.

Festival organisers are no longer at risk of prosecution under section 12 of the Misuse of Drugs Act if they choose to have an organisation like Know Your Stuff at their event.

Despite the country's two biggest New Year's Festivals - Rhythm and Vines and Northern Bass - being postponed this year due to Covid restrictions, drug testing organisations and police will be working hard to keep festivalgoers safe this summer.

Drug checking service Know Your Stuff has already run many static services this year, touring throughout the country.

Police say they will respond to and investigate every incident reported to them.

"If you see anything suspicious call 111. If something has already happened call 105 or report it online at 105.police.govt.nz. Any time, every day, we are here to help."