32-year-old Maia Prebble. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Waihi woman Maia Prebble.

Police said in a statement that Prebble’s family and police were “concerned for her welfare” and wanted to see her return home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Hamilton Police on 105 and quote file 230227/9877.