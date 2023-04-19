Police worked alongside international partners to seize the drugs. Photo / File

Seven people have been arrested after New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs shut down a drug import operation where logistics insiders worked alongside members of the Killer Beez gang.

The arrests were made as warrants were executed across the Auckland region yesterday, along with the seizure of a shipment of a quarter of a tonne of drugs before it reached our shores.

Under Operation Papyrus, NZ Police and NZ Customs have been investigating the importation of methamphetamine and cocaine over the past year.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, of the National Organised Crime Group, says the most recent shipment was identified and seized in the United States back in February.

”Police worked alongside our international partners to stop this shipment, which was later found to contain 265 kilograms of methamphetamine.”

The investigation also shed light on the operation’s alleged methods of importation into the country.

Detective Inspector Gollan said the operation found ‘insiders’ within the transport and logistics industry were allegedly working with members of the Killer Beez gang to facilitate the drug imports.

”Our investigation is continuing into this aspect and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out.”

The seven people arrested include members of the Killer Beez gang.

Those who will face court include five men - aged 29, 31, 35, 44, 55 – and two women, aged 31 and 32, who will face a raft of drug importation charges, as well as charges of participating in an organised criminal group.

All are expected to have their first appearances at different times today and tomorrow in the Auckland District Court.

Customs manager of investigations Cam Moore said this substantial amount of methamphetamine could be expected to produce around 13 million individual common doses which, if sold on the street, could be worth approximately $91 million.

”We’re very pleased to have disrupted that level of illegal drug activity and the profits which the criminals involved were hoping to make through the harm they could have caused in communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.”