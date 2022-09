Two international and three domestic flights were delayed coming into Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Two international and three domestic flights were delayed coming into Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Two international and three domestic flights were delayed after a police helicopter operation posed an issue to landing at Auckland airport today.

An Auckland airport spokesperson said there was a short delay to arriving flights this morning.

"Which impacted three domestic aircraft and two international aircraft, due to a Police helicopter operation in Manukau."

All arrivals and departures have returned to normal operations.

MORE TO COME