Police advise motorists to pull over amid Outlaws leader's funeral in Napier

Peter Lui, pictured with his wife Kelly Cook, will be laid to rest at Napier's War Memorial Centre today. Photo / Supplied

Police are advising the public to pull over if they see a "large" funeral procession for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club leader fatally assaulted near his Napier pad last week.

Peter Lui died following an assault by two people in Mersey St in Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on March 29.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, but no arrests have been made to date. They believe it is an "isolated incident".

A police spokeswoman said they are "very aware of a large funeral" for Lui due to take place at Napier's War Memorial Centre.

"We have resources allocated to this, as well as to the ongoing homicide investigation," she said.

"We advise if members of the public on the roads if they see the funeral procession to pull over – the same as we would ask for any funeral procession."

Lui, a switchboard maker at Falcon Electrical, was on his lunch break when the attack took place.

His wife Kelly Cook told Hawke's Bay Today she believes the attack was "opportunistic" as only she and Lui knew he was riding his bike to work due to a dead car battery.

Lui, who was also known as China, had been involved with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for over 40 years and held the title of the club's national president.

Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said police were still actively seeking witnesses to the assault.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a maroon Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident, which was located by officers in Seddon Cres, Marewa, early on Tuesday morning.

Any truck drivers with dashboard cameras in Napier, specifically Pandora and Onekawa, between 12.30pm and 2pm on March 29 are also encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.