Pōkeno house fire extinguished

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house. Photo / Supplied

A large fire that ravaged a house in the small Waikato town of Pōkeno this afternoon is now out and firefighters have left the scene.

"It's all over," Fire and Emergency NZ said. "No further standbys are required."

The last crew were on the scene dampening hotspots but had left by 9pm.

Earlier in the afternoon, Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls from 2.46pm, alerting them of the well involved house fire on Hillpark Dr, Pōkeno.

A total of eight appliances attended the scene, with some set to stay for a few more hours to ensure all fire is extinguished.

A Fire investigator is on the way to determine cause of fire, however the indication of what caused it is unclear at this point.

The house is a single level 180 metre square property.

All people have been accounted for with no injuries reported at this time.

Photo / Rhys Toms

Photos / Supplied

Photo / Scott Archer

Jean Bell said she was travelling on State Highway 1 near the house, and said lots of drivers had pulled off the road because of the fire.

"It was burning strongly, fire had engulfed the whole house."

No injuries reported, all people accounted for.