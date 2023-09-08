Point England homicide of Charles Pongi: Police launch online portal for information

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin called the August 5 shooting of Charles Pongi (inset) 'an appalling display of violence by gang members'. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More than a month after 32-year-old Head Hunter Charles Pongi was shot and killed in Point England, police have launched an online portal for video footage and information.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin called the August 5 incident “an appalling display of violence by gang members”.

“Detectives are painstakingly working through a significant amount of material that has been gathered in the investigation so far, and we are making good progress,” Baldwin said.

He said police needed the community’s help to find all those involved in the shootout at Taurima Reserve.

A family was left traumatised after two young children witnessed a gang shootout on Taurima Ave, Point England. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“There are people in the community that have direct knowledge of the individuals that are involved, and I urge them to do the right thing,” he said.

“Contact the Police and nominate suspects, albeit anonymously.”

Photographs and video footage can be uploaded to the police’s new online portal. Information can also be provided anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or 105, and quote file number 230805/0100.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man three days after the incident, on August 8, after searching a Glen Innes property.

Police gather in force outside the Head Hunters pad in Ellerslie before the funeral of Charles Pongi. Photo / NZME

Pongi took himself to hospital after the shooting, and another man - believed to be a patched Rebels motorcycle gang member - took himself to Middlemore Hospital for a gunshot wound the same day.

At least 20 shots were fired at the reserve.

Armed police were seen standing guard outside the hospital following his admission.

Baldwin earlier called the shooting “reckless violence”.

Members of the Headhunters gather for the funeral of Charles Pongi on August 19. Photo / NZME

“[It] is deplorable to police and the public,” he said.

Today, Baldwin said police were committed to finding all those involved and holding them to account.

The Head Hunters motorcycle club gathered to pay respects to Pongi on August 19, and police turned out in force to keep the peace.

At least 25 officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Head Hunters’ pad in Ellerslie, as mourning gang members gathered before riding their motorcycles in convoy for a service at a church in Ōnehunga.

Mother and children witnessed shootout

A traumatised mother told the Herald her young children witnessed the gang shootout in the East Auckland reserve.

“That evening, I had to tell the children what they saw was not a game, that it was real life.

“They saw two men firing guns at each other,” she said.

“As parents, we are insecure. I am just grateful we were not harmed in any way.”

A homicide investigation is underway in Point England following Charles Pongi's death. Photo / Google

A man who lives close to Taurima Reserve told the Herald he heard what sounded like a shootout.

“Two guns, with one gun going, ‘crack crack crack’,” he said.

“About six cracks, and I heard a ‘boom’ - it was a gunshot,” he said.

“There was a large group there, about three or four cars full. They sped off out of Taurima Ave right after.”

