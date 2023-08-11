Police have conducted a search warrant at a South Auckland gang pad today as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of Charles Pongi in Point England. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have conducted a search warrant in South Auckland today as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of patched Head Hunter Charles Pongi in Point England last weekend.

Detectives, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant early this morning at the Rebels MC gang pad in Ōtāhuhu.

The investigation is looking at the involvement of members of both the Head Hunters MC and Rebels MC gangs, and their associates.

Police confirmed no further arrests have been made at this stage, however, the investigation team are still gathering and reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB said the investigation team are continuing to work diligently to identify those involved in the violence at Taurima Reserve and hold them accountable.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the shooting after police searched a Glen Innes address.

“At the address, detectives arrested a 28-year-old man for breaching his electronically monitored bail,” Baldwin said. “We have established his presence at the scene of Saturday’s violence.”

Baldwin said, “This is by no means the end of the matter, and we anticipate further arrests and charges as our investigation continues.”

Gang member Pongi took himself to hospital after he was shot in Point England’s Taurima Reserve on Saturday afternoon. His injuries proved fatal and he died in Auckland Hospital later on Saturday.

“Our enquiries thus far have indicated that the Rebel’s gang pad is a location of interest for us and we are continuing to make enquiries into possible suspects.

“I can reassure the public that our investigation is developing well, and our team is starting to focus on key individuals. We have no tolerance for violence or unlawful activities taking place in our communities,” said Baldwin.

Alongside the ongoing homicide investigation, police are continuing with reassurance patrolling to help ensure the public is safe and feel safe.

“Police remain committed to thoroughly investigating this incident, and we are reassuring the public that we will not tolerate any associated offending,” Baldwin said.

A traumatised mother told the Herald her young children witnessed the apparent gang shootout in the East Auckland reserve.

“That evening, I had to tell the children what they saw was not a game, that it was real life.

“They saw two men firing guns at each other,” she said.

“As parents, we are insecure. I am just grateful we were not harmed in any way.”

A man who lives close to Taurima Reserve told the Herald he heard what sounded like a shootout on Saturday afternoon.

“Two guns, with one gun going, ‘crack crack crack’,” he said.

“About six cracks, and I heard a ‘boom’ - it was a gunshot,” he said.

“There was a large group there, about three or four cars-full. They sped off out of Taurima Ave right after.”

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 230805/0100. Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.