Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Point England homicide: Auckland gangland killing of Head Hunter Charles Pongi remains unsolved as cops probe more footage

By: and
3 mins to read
Homicide investigations are continuing after shootings which are being linked to gang activity. Video / NZ Herald

Police are still hunting for the killer or killers of Charles Pongi, gunned down in an Auckland reserve during a planned gang scrap that spiralled out of control, but a detective says the investigation is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand