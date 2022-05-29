EVs and agriculture: Ardern signs climate deal with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Video / California Governor Gavin Newsom

Top diplomat, Chris Seed, has tested positive for Covid-19 on the PM's US mission just two days before a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Seed, the chief executive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has tested positive after landing in San Francisco last night on the way to Washington DC.

A spokesman said Seed had mild symptoms and had tested negative prior to today, including ahead of a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom two days ago.

Newsom announced on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19 – a day after meeting with Ardern and her team, including Seed. Those meetings were all outdoors.

It is the second known Covid-19 case in the PM's delegation after a person in the wider delegation tested positive earlier in the trip. Seed was due to sit in with Ardern in her meetings with Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ardern is unlikely to be affected, having only recently recovered from Covid-19 herself.

It is likely US Ambassador Rosemary Banks will sit in on those meetings in Seed's place.

He will have to isolate in San Francisco for at least five days under US rules.

The PM's delegation has been travelling on the RNZAF Boeing in the US and has travelled to five cities in a busy schedule – it arrived in San Francisco after a day in Seattle which included meetings with technology companies and a social function.

The business delegation travelling with the PM left the trip to return to New Zealand from San Franscisco last night.

Earlier this week, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield also tested positive while overseas – he had travelled to Geneva for a World Health Organisation meeting.

The PM travels to Washington today ahead of the meeting on Tuesday (early morning Wednesday NZ time). The US marks Memorial Day on Monday, a public holiday.

The pair are expected to discuss trade, China and possibly gun law reforms.