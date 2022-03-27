Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness had an uncomfortable message for William and Kate. Video / Andrew Holness via Twitter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is still planning to tie the knot to long-term partner Clarke Gayford, but a new date has not been set yet.

The couple were due to get married in Gisborne at the end of January when the arrival of Omicron in the community forced them to cancel it at the last minute.

But Ardern told AM this morning their wedding would be "happening sometime".

"We haven't set an exact date, but that's actually more than anything just down to us getting ourselves organised. There is quite a bit going on in the country at the moment and so wedding planning isn't at the top of my list, but I can confirm we're absolutely still getting married."

The Prime Minister announced her wedding wouldn't go head during her press conference on Omicron hours before the country moved to the red traffic light setting at 11.59pm on January 23 .

"As for mine, my wedding won't be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic. And to anyone caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry, but we are all so resilient and I know we understand we are doing this for one another and it will help us carry on," she said at the time.

Ardern and Gayford, who have daughter Neve, had planned to get married on Auckland Anniversary weekend in Gisborne.

She later told the Herald that she received a call to isolate after a flight attendant on her flight tested positive about 30 minutes before she was scheduled to walk down the aisle.

"There was quite a discussion between Chris [Hipkins] and Grant [Robertson] about which one of them would have broken the news to me."