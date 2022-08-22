PM Jacinda Ardern responds to the latest claims from MP Gaurav Sharma. Video / NZ Herald

Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has shared what he claims is a text message from a Government minister to the party's caucus - urging members not to share written correspondence before speaking to members first.

Sharma, who will be invited to address the caucus at tomorrow morning's meeting ahead of a vote on whether to expel him, sent the Herald a screengrab of what he says is a message from Cabinet Minister Kiri Allan to caucus, sent in February.

Sharma was suspended from the caucus last week after making a string of public statements alleging bullying by Labour's whips over staffing management issues.

Sharma was warned that he would be expelled if he continued his attacks.

The message purported to be from Allan says it is "less than desirable" when written correspondence is shared without discussing issues first.

"Hey team - reminder to have a chat with your ministerial colleague before sending correspondence.

"All correspondence is OIA-able and if we are being lobbied on issues by colleagues, especially where we haven't had a yarn, things unfolding through OIA process less then desirable [sic].

We are a team, you can talk to us directly (read: should talk to us directly before sending letters). Cheers!"

The move to a vote on expulsion came after Sharma released a recording of a conversation he had with another Labour MP about a secret meeting of the rest of the caucus last Monday night.

Over the weekend, Sharma also did several more media interviews, including claiming MPs were being coached on how to get around the requirements of the Official Information Act.

He has repeatedly called for an investigation into the claims he made about staff, his treatment by the party, and into the claims against him - but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said there is not sufficient evidence to warrant such a probe.

Sharma had not taken part in last week's online meeting in which he was suspended by a unanimous vote, saying later that was because of his concerns the outcome had been pre-determined in a secret meeting the Labour MPs had about him the night before.

Ardern addresses media in post-Cabinet conference

Ardern is expected to face questions on Sharma's latest claim, as well as tomorrow's protest at Parliament at 4pm.

Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson will front for the post-Cabinet press conference after Ardern's visit to flood-hit areas of Nelson this morning.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has confirmed Sharma will be invited to address the caucus at tomorrow morning's meeting ahead of a vote on whether to expel him - although Sharma told the Herald today that he did not know whether he was expected to attend Tuesday's caucus meeting – or whether he would take part if he was invited to attend.

Ardern is also likely to be questioned about tomorrow's protests as Parliament's security and Police bolster the defences around Parliament ahead of a protest led by the Freedom and Rights Coalition tomorrow – including closing roads and putting concrete blocks over entry points to stop vehicles moving in.

Brian Tamaki told the NZ Herald today that his group had no intention of occupying Parliament, he expected it to be over by about 2pm and he and his supporters did not want any violence. However, he said he could not be held responsible for what other groups tagging onto the protest might do – members of Voices of Freedom and others who took part in the earlier protest are also in Wellington.

The protest is due to start marching down Lambton Quay from 10am.

Ardern and Robertson are also expected to discuss Robertson's announcement that the Government plans to buy KiwiBank for $2.1 billion under a proposal to acquire 100 per cent of Kiwi Group Holdings - the parent company of Kiwibank and NZ Home Loans.

The transaction needs Reserve Bank approval first - KGH is currently 53 per cent owned by New Zealand Post, 25 per cent by the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, and 22 per cent by the Accident Compensation Corporation.