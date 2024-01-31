PM Christopher Luxon corrects himself on Gaza statement

Police Minister Mark Mitchell admitted that he got it wrong yesterday, when he stated that the government's goal of 500 new cops would be achieved over three years rather than two. Video / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Just hours after Police Minister Mark Mitchell was forced to correct the record in Parliament, the Prime Minister has had to do the same.

During Question Time on Wednesday, Christopher Luxon was answering questions from Green Party co-leader James Shaw on the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

“What actions is the government taking to meet its obligations under Article 1 of the Genocide Convention in light of the recent ruling by the ICJ that found a plausible risk of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza?” Shaw asked.

“It was a provisional finding, and it wasn’t a plausible risk,” Luxon responded.

A number of MPs can be heard saying “yes it was” to Luxon.

“Go read it, Chris. Have a read,” said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

Later, Luxon rose again, seeking leave to correct his answer.

“I said that there wasn’t a plausible risk. What I should have said is that the court was not required to determine whether Israel had actually breached its obligations under the genocide convention.

“Therefore, the court did not make any findings that Israel has actually engaged in genocidal conduct. However, the court found that there is a plausible case that Israel’s conduct in Gaza may breach its obligations under the genocide convention. That will be the subject of a full and substantive hearing in the International Court of Justice.”