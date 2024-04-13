Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Plight at the Museum: Funding crisis puts trove of natural heritage at risk

Jamie Morton
By
6 mins to read
Auckland Museum is home to hundreds of thousands of specimens tucked away in its natural science collection. Museums Aotearoa is calling for the sector to be funded sustainably. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Museum is home to hundreds of thousands of specimens tucked away in its natural science collection. Museums Aotearoa is calling for the sector to be funded sustainably. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Decades of under-funding are putting at risk an enormous trove of New Zealand’s natural heritage. Jamie Morton reports.

Parasitic wasps and millipedes. Wild plants dating back to Captain James Cook’s voyages. Stuffed birds from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand