New Zealand

'Please don't ignore it': Why so many women are dying from heart attacks in New Zealand

4 minutes to read
Post-menopause, the risk of cardiovascular disease rises steeply for women. File photo / sk, Unsplash

By: Nicky Pellegrino

Too many women are dying from heart attacks after warning signs are not recognised.

When women have heart attacks, they don't always experience them in the same way that men do.

Rather than the classic

