Plea to stay away from Queenstown cemetery

A large amount of slash debris has washed up on the streets of Queenstown, causing some roads to be blocked.

Queenstown’s state of emergency has been lifted, and the resort is now in a “transition period” for the next 28 days.

At a media briefing this evening, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers said the council had now cordoned off a localised area — Brecon St and Reavers Lane — where the two debris flow from Bob’s Peak were experienced.

Brecon St was now open to pedestrian traffic and Skyline would reopen the gondola today but there would be no mountain bike access.

All displaced residents had now been allowed to move back into their homes.

Yesterday 10 properties were red-stickered, meaning they could not be entered, and another two were given yellow stickers.

Logs flood on to the Queenstown cemetery yesterday. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Lewers said council contractors had since gone in to the “tricky site” at Reavers Lane with smaller machinery and re-directed the water flow away from the buildings.

One yellow sticker remained.

However, he asked for people to stay clear of Queenstown Cemetery, which had borne the brunt of the forestry slash during a massive landslide late on Thursday.

Glyn Lewers. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Lewers estimated about one-third of the cemetery had been affected, but until it had been properly assessed, using information from a range of people including geotech engineers and contractors, it would remain cordoned off, with no public access permitted.

“It’s impacted some of the historical monuments, not as badly as we first expected, but the majority of the impact is in what we call the more modern area of the cemetery.

“Once we get up there and get a bit more information we’ll be in contact with the families that have been affected.

“I can understand why people and family members would like to go up there and see their loved ones’ resting places are still intact, but I please ask to just give us a couple more days.”





Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said financial assistance for Queenstown — also dealing with Cryptosporidium which has forced a ‘boil water’ notice on parts of the area — had not been ruled out.

Lewers noted the council had not yet asked for government assistance in relation to flooding.

On the water issue, McAnulty said it was important for the authorities to identify the source of the parasite.

“We’re working alongside the council and the authorities to help them where we can, and once we know the guts of it we can start talking about what support can be provided.

“I came down here to offer support, identify where we can help in the immediate instance, and also spread the message that Queenstown is open for business.”