Playoffs alive: Hawks pull off massive upset victory against Auckland Tuatara

The Hawks Ira Lee rams one home. Photo Caron Copek

The Taylor Hawke’s Bay Hawks pulled off a miracle Sal’s men’s national basketball league win tonight in Taradale to keep alive what had been slim playoff hopes.

Starting the penultimate weekend of the regular season with just six wins from 16 games, and just one win in seven home matches, the Hawks beat competition leaders Auckland Tuatara 95-83, having lead almost all the way, up 30-22 at the end of the first quarter, 53-48 at halftime, and 69-64 entering the last 10 minutes.

In a win that avenged a 31-points loss to the Tuatara in Auckland earlier in the 18-rounds of home and away ball, the Hawks leapt crucially into the top six again, over the top of Nelson Giants who earlier in the weekend had been beaten by Otago Nuggets.

But it’ll go to the wire, with the Hawks facing the last match next Saturday night against the Manawatu Jets, also the last of four matches in a row at home in the Pettigrew.Green Arena, and one of several pieces of a puzzle deciding the last of the top six places for the playoffs a week later in Auckland.

The hero of the Sunday evening was 28-year-old point and shooting guard Derone Raukawa, in his 10th season in the NBL and third with the Hawks, and who was an imposing challenge for the visitors, despite what might seem the limitations of a 1.81-metres stature.

He scored 28pts, his six successes from nine three-point attempts including two in a dramatic 45 seconds in which Jordan Hunt also came to the party as the score went from 78-78 at 4min 46sec to go to 87-78 at 4min 01sec left on the clock.

Hawks results this season: v Franklin Bulls (away) won 84-7with a 16pts 9, v Wellington Saints (away) won 88-74, v Taranaki Airs (home) lost 93-95, v Canterbury Rams (home) lost 103-110, v Southland Sharks (home) lost 89-97, v Manawatu Jets (away) lost 88-93, v Taranaki Airs (away) won 102-93, v Auckland Tuatara (away) 75-106, v Nelson Giants (home) lost 78-94, v Otago Nuggets (away) won 95-94, v Southland Sharks (away) won 106-87, v Canterbury Rams (away) lost 97-112, v Franklin Bulls (home) lost 99-100, v Nelson Giants (away) lost 91-100, v Otago Nuggets (home) lost 87-94, Wellington Saints (home) won 87-85, v Auckland Tuatara (home) won 95-83.