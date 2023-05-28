Kerikeri flanker Liam Colley tries to get away from the diving tackle of Hora Hora first five-eighths Dan Hawkins but a foot over the line meant his try was disallowed. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Playing back-to-back games of high physical intensity was always going to be high-risk, and while Hora Hora rode their luck in previous weeks, they came unstuck against Kerikeri in the Tyrepower Northland Premier club rugby competition.

The seesawing nature of the points table meant Hora Hora dropped from pole position to fourth following their 27-12 loss to hosts Kerikeri on Saturday, allowing the Western Sharks to top the ladder.

Hora Hora mentor Marcelle Kaipo is acutely aware that only a few points separate his side and the Sharks, Kamo and Mid Northern, with only four rounds to spare and the race for the top finish heating up.

“Looking at the competition now, it’s so tight, one loss can drop you from top to the bottom,” Kaipo said post-match on Saturday, when injuries and player unavailability forced him to start two Division 1 players.

Division 1 players mostly made up the entire Premier bench for Hora Hora. They played in the 61-24 win over Kerikeri in the lower division, prior to the Premier match.

“We asked a few of our B players to play two full games which did stretch us. We’ve been getting away with it for the last few weeks but today, we ran a bit out of luck,” Kaipo said.

Bruce Kauika-Petersen tries to get around Kerikeri first five Corey Evers during the Premier club rugby competition. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Shorn of six of their senior Premier players on Saturday, Hora Hora enjoyed better territory and possession but one player dropped the ball close to the tryline, there was a missed tackle in their 22, and coming off second best in the physical stakes proved costly in the end.

The net result was a lot of sideways running, turnovers, not sticking to the basics and sighs to the heavens. Kerikeri ramped up the pressure when it mattered most in the last quarter when the visitors began tiring out.

The hosts opted to kick for territory and it worked a treat. Kerikeri came out of the blocks strongly and scored in the fourth minute. They rattled Hora Hora for most of the opening quarter, defended well and hit the rucks better. Their ball-carrying grunt was impressive.

There was a long lull before Hora Hora playmaker Dan Hawkins scored after a quick tap. He worked well in tandem with fellow Taniwha Bruce Kauika-Petersen and hard-running centre Lyric Brownlee, with a number of breaks down the midfield channel, but couldn’t link up for the finish.

Northland rake Kauika-Petersen, playing at No 8, was a standout with his bullocking runs off good front-foot ball. Hora Hora appeared to be on track for another hard-earned victory once the momentum shifted in their favour in the second and third quarters.

The forwards once again looked to be in reasonable shape and began hitting their straps. With the scores tied 7-7 at halftime, the game was anyone’s for the taking.

Kerikeri withstood a lot of pressure in the third quarter. Halfback Sam Parkes’ booming left boot helped the team get out of their half after effective turnovers. Once the Hora Hora players began tiring, Kerikeri pounced with their second try. Flanker Liam Colley won a lineout and from the ensuing play, Kerikeri stretched the Hora Hora defence and wing Levi Clark dived over.

Willie Mata’afa-Brown is one angry man as he goes on one of his trademark rampaging runs, despite Hora Hora prop Brad Palmer's tackle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Clever play by Hawkins minutes later saw Hora Hora level the scores. Just as the Kerikeri defence began preparing for a lineout throw after conceding a penalty in their half, Hawkins switched from right to left with a cross-kick for winger Boston Watson to gather and touch down. But two penalties by Kerikeri fullback Aaron Kelly, whose radar was on target, pushed the scores to 20-12.

A try to replacement Cameron Jobe, who burrowed over after peeling off a ruck, summed up the afternoon for Hora Hora.

“A lot of our Bs players stepping up and being tested, the legs were running out of gas, so those last phases we couldn’t quite nail them because of fatigue. We definitely worked our way down there but couldn’t stay with them, especially in the last 15 minutes,” Kaipo said.

“Full credit to Kerikeri. They came out hard, played well, they stuck to their gameplan... grind us out. They managed the field territory well and that goes back to a few of our Bs players not quite being up to the Premier level yet.

“But us having to be in a predicament where we had to give them game time, but a great opportunity for them to get a taste of Premier rugby. It will help nurture them come through and hopefully, they can grow from this opportunity.”

He counted seven turnovers in the first half and seven occasions when the ball was held up which, he said, shouldn’t happen in Premier rugby.

Kerikeri skipper O’Neal Rongo said his side’s goal coming into the game was to have a lot more ticker and energy, which showed in the way they played.

“We were defending quite a bit and when we had the ball, we executed,” Rongo said.

“Normally, we start slow and the game gets worse for us. Their forwards are always bigger and stronger so we decided to bring that mongrel and hopefully shut them out in the front, and get out backs [to] shine a little bit.”

Mid Northern are in second position on the points table after thrashing Old Boys Marist 51-10 over the weekend, while Kamo are third after a comprehensive 59-0 win over Wellsford. The Sharks beat Waipū 58-5 to lead the table.

In the B Division match results from Saturday, Mid Northern proved too strong for OBM, winning 63-14, Hikurangi lost at home to Otamatea 14-5, Kamo won at home over Wellsford 38-29, and the Sharks overpowered Waipu 35-24.

All club games take a break over the upcoming long weekend.