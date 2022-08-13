Plane crash reported after mayday call near Nelson Lakes

Emergency services are enroute to a plane crash near Murchison following a mayday call. Photo / File

Emergency services are enroute to a plane crash near Murchison following a mayday call. Photo / File

Rescue crews are converging on a remote South Island mountain range after a report of a plane crash near Murchison following a mayday call.

Details remain scant but a Rescue Coordination Centre spokeswoman confirmed a response was being coordinated to the crash near Murchison, understood to be in the Braeburn Range, just west of Lake Rotoroa in the Nelson Lakes region.

"A helicopter is on scene and EMS helicopters are enroute as well," she said.

"Bystanders with cellphone coverage have been asked to facilitate a video conference assessment with emergency services, and the passengers will also be assessed on scene once the medical personnel arrive."

Two people were reportedly onboard the aircraft.

A man working at Murchison Helicopters said he understood the occupants had survived the reported crash.

"They're alright," he said.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the mayday call but their services were not required at this stage.