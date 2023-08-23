The Bayfair flyover, as part of the Baypark to Bayfair/Baylink project. Photo / Supplied

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for upcoming closures of the Bayfair flyover.

The flyover is scheduled to fully close for five consecutive nights, starting August 27, to allow for handrails to be fitted, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

Access through the Bayfair and Matapihi area will be available via the ground level roads around the roundabout.

The work is currently scheduled to take place from approximately 7pm to 6am each night, nights only, Waka Kotahi said.

Last month it was reported Tauranga’s short but pricey Baypark to Bayfair highway link had risen by another $30m to almost $292m.

The 1.7km stretch was shaping up as one of the most expensive and longest-running of highway projects.

Temporary changes for August 27 to August 31:

Road users travelling from Tauranga Eastern Link/Pāpāmoa or SH29A/Maungatapu merge into a single lane after SH2/SH29A Te Maunga interchange and use the Bayfair roundabout to travel towards Mount Maunganui or the city centre.

Road users travelling from Mount Maunganui or the city centre use the Bayfair roundabout to travel towards SH2/SH29A Te Maunga interchange.

Maunganui Rd at ground level between Bayfair roundabout and Exeter St reopened earlier this week.

In addition, there will be a single lane closure on the SH2 on-ramp, descending from Te Maunga interchange to SH2/Maunganui Rd northbound at ground level.

This work is weather-dependent. If it is delayed because of weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on the next suitable night/s.

Temporary changes to Girven Rd in place

Girven Rd has been reduced to a single lane in both directions between Bayfair roundabout and the Gloucester Rd intersection to allow for the completion of the central median island.

Left in/left out access to Bayfair Shopping Centre’s first entrance after Bayfair roundabout, other local businesses and residents on this section of Girven Rd will be retained at all times.

When exiting Bayfair Shopping Centre at the signalised Gloucester Rd/Girven Rd intersection, the right lane only will be able to turn right on to Girven Rd. In addition, light vehicles only will be able to turn left out of Bayfair Shopping Centre’s first entrance after Bayfair roundabout.

Two lanes in each direction on this section of Girven Rd are currently expected to be restored in mid-spring.