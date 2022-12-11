Placebo effect: A cancer patient’s guide to alternative therapies

They may not necessarily have scientific proof, but therapies ranging from forest bathing to exotic spices can make us feel better, writes journalist and cancer patient Jeremy Rose.

In the late 1980s, I developed a taste for royal jelly – a secretion produced by honey bees especially for the adult queens. I was teaching English at the Harbin Medical University in northern China, and whenever I had a cold or complained of feeling sick, my students would give me a box of royal jelly. It reminded me of a box of cherry liqueur chocolates.

The postgraduate medical students had all spent a year of their seven-year basic medical training studying traditional medicine at the nearby Heilongjiang University of Chinese Medicine. But most of their training was in Western medicine. Western medicine, they said, was appropriate for serious things such as cancer but they preferred Chinese medicine for everyday ailments like the flu.

Royal jelly, which is different from honey, has been used in ancient medicinal practices for centuries, but has been rejected by many Western medical practitioners because of a lack of human studies. Although it is generally considered safe, it can lead to serious allergic reactions in some people. My students swore by it.

Each box of royal jelly contained 10 vials, a file, and a plastic sleeve that you slipped over the top of the glass vial before snapping off its top. The sweet syrup inside was tastier than your average medicine, and for a decade or so after returning to New Zealand, I continued to buy royal jelly in Chinese supermarkets in Wellington whenever I felt rundown or a cold coming on.

For some reason, in the early 2000s, the Chinese royal jelly disappeared from the supermarket shelves and the only available supply was the much more expensive locally produced stuff. After that, my complementary remedies consisted of little more than chicken soup – sometimes called Jewish penicillin – and hot lemon and honey.

More than a decade ago, possibly because I was missing my royal jelly, I interviewed Otago University senior lecturer in general practice Ben Gray about the potential of harnessing the placebo effect to improve people’s health. He told me about a study of a new angina medication where 26 of 34 people in the placebo arm got better over the month-long trial. They reported a decrease in the incidence of angina from 10 times a week to two times, reducing the number of tablets taken to control the angina from 10 to two, and improvements in patients’ exercise tolerance.

Most people would not expect angina to be eased by the placebo effect, he noted, because it was caused by blocked arteries. “There’s something going on here that we aren’t paying enough attention to. If you can get that amount [of improvement] without having to do dangerous surgery that costs a fortune, there’s something we need to explore and understand better, I think.”

It goes without saying that prescribing placebos is an ethical minefield. Patients would rightfully feel outraged if they thought their doctors were fobbing them off with sugar pills. And although many herbs and supplements are not likely to do you much harm, some can have serious consequences for certain medical conditions or if taken in high doses.

Evidence-based medicine relying on double-blind, controlled studies is a relatively new thing – the first one being held in 1943 for patulin (a mould linked to the penicillium fungus and found in rotting apples) for the common cold. It found little or no benefit. And even today, it is not unheard of for doctors to give patients a prescription for medication simply to placate them.

According to Gray, this may be one of the reasons some GPs are so willing to prescribe antibiotics, despite the well known fact that they don’t work against viruses, and widely publicised concerns about bacteria becoming increasingly resistant to their use.

Homeopathic remedies are available under Switzerland’s public health insurance system and until last year were funded in France, providing the perfect placebo for those prepared to ignore the numerous studies showing they have no efficacy. A German Medical Association study in 2011 found that 88% of doctors prescribed ­placebos, often in the form of vitamin tablets. Patients seemed to think they worked. But in Aotearoa that’s not really an option. GPs can prescribe a loading dose of vitamin D but only to people who are vitamin D deficient.

In 2013, I was diagnosed with plasmablastic lymphoma. It’s a rare and particularly nasty cancer which, according to the US National Library of Medicine, has a median overall survival rate of three to five months. Eight and a half years since first being diagnosed, and four and a half years since the cancer metastasised to my spine, I underwent a stem cell transplant, I’ve defied that dismal prognosis so far.

I’m not going to put that down to the dozen or so complementary medicines I’ve taken up since finishing my first course of high-dose chemo and radiotherapy nearly nine years ago. Lots of luck, early diagnosis, and an excellent public health system are the most likely explanations.

Nor am I a fan of metaphors that involve going to war with cancer. You live with cancer and do your best to survive the treatments. But after your immune system has been destroyed and you’re feeling at your lowest, it helps to feel like you’re doing something to aid your body’s recovery.

What follows is a list of the things I’ve tried and, in most cases, stuck with in recent years. Some are what are sometimes called “green prescriptions”, involving exercise or activities. Others are taken in tablet form, are foods or spices with known medicinal qualities, or come in the form of a tablet or syrup. All claim to have at least some evidence suggesting they are good for you, but most lack the type of studies that are generally required to be widely embraced by the medical profession.

I can’t stress enough that if you’ve got a medical problem you should talk to a medical professional and shouldn’t rely on these or any other “natural remedies” to cure you.

Green prescriptions

Cycling

I’m a life-long cyclist. It’s my preferred mode of transport. Decades ago in Barcelona, I read an interview with a US psychiatrist who claimed it was better than any antidepressant on the market. I’ve searched and searched for that article in both English and Spanish with no luck. However, there are dozens of peer-reviewed articles showing the health benefits of cycling. At the end of my first week of commuting to work following my stem cell transplant, I walked into a bike shop and bought an e-bike. It was a lifesaver for the next couple of years while I regained my strength and fitness. I’ve returned to my non-electric bike for most of my rides now.

Forest bathing

Who doesn’t love a wander through nature? The closest bush walk to my home is the beginning of Wellington’s Southern Walkway. A half-hour walk takes me through native bush, eucalypts and pine trees. It definitely lifts my spirits and I’m convinced it’s good for my health, too. The Japanese take this practice even more seriously. Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a traditional Japanese practice of immersing oneself in nature by mindfully using all five senses. A US National Library of Medicine literature review found numerous studies that claimed the practice resulted in a reduction in heart rate and blood pressure, probably because we relax and slow our breathing.

Forest bathing is a traditional Japanese practice of immersing oneself in nature by mindfully using all five senses. Photo / 123RF

Blue health

My apartment is perched above Wellington harbour with views of the sea on three sides. It’s an ever-changing vista that never fails to delight me, and there’s evidence that proximity to water – be it rivers, lakes or the sea – is good for one’s health. Some of this evidence came from the European Union’s four-year “BlueHealth” project, set up in 2016, which investigated how aquatic environments affect people in towns and cities.

Stair walking

The stairwell of the modernist apartment block I live in has possibly the best view of any stairwell in Wellington. I live on the eighth floor and on a typical day I walk up and down the steps three or four times. Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection encourages organisations to promote stair climbing for its known health benefits, which include enhancing heart and lung function; reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and colon cancer; helping produce healthier bones and stronger muscles; and burning fat.

Supplements

Vitamin C

Mum always gave us vitamin C in winter to ward off colds and the like, so it’s almost like a comfort vitamin for me. But the evidence for its benefit as a supplement is mixed.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is the only one of my placebos recommended to me by a medical professional. Early in the Covid pandemic, my haematologist suggested I buy it to take over winter, saying there was some evidence it could be beneficial. However, that evidence is far from conclusive.

Blis Probiotics

Years ago, an epidemiologist friend told me that early results from a study into the efficacy of Blis Probiotics in preventing rheumatic fever was looking very promising. At the time, shares in the Kiwi company were selling for 1 cent each – I snapped up 100,000 of them. They quickly doubled in price and at their peak were worth over 9 cents. They’re now hovering around 3 cents. It turns out those early rheumatic fever results didn’t quite stack up. However, the company is still promoting its product for other mouth and throat ailments.

Royal jelly

I haven’t taken royal jelly since the Chinese brands vanished from shops here, but it’s available in capsules from local company Comvita. A 2017 scientific paper concluded: “Royal jelly is well known for its protective effects on reproductive health, neuro­degenerative disorders, wound healing, and ageing. Nevertheless, the exact mechanisms of action of honey, propolis, and royal jelly on the above-mentioned diseases and activities have not been not fully elucidated, and further research is warranted to explain their exact contributions.” Many medical professionals remain sceptical.

Foods, spices & concoctions

Chicken soup

Yiddish mothers have embraced chicken soup as the favoured cure for the common cold since forever. A scientific study done over two decades ago showed that home-made chicken soup may have a mild anti-inflammatory effect. Other theories include the fact that chicken is rich in an amino acid called cysteine, which helps loosen mucus. But the placebo effect cannot be underestimated.

Hot lemon, honey and ginger

As soon as I start to feel my throat getting sore, I make myself a hot lemon, honey and ginger tea. It tastes better than most medicine and it’s unlikely that a shot of vitamin C, sugar and ginger is going to do you much harm. The honey may help relieve the pain, and ginger is well known to help with nausea.

People often find hot lemon and honey drinks soothing when they feel unwell. Photo / 123RF

NZ blackcurrants

There have been stories about New Zealand blackcurrants being a super fruit for several years now, enthusiastically promoted by the local blackcurrant industry. I’ve been having a shot of Barker’s Immunity Blackcurrant Syrup each day for the past few years. Has it done me any good? I don’t know, but I like it.

Saffron

If you’ve ever enjoyed an Iranian meal, you will know it’s a cuisine that lifts your spirits. It’s one of the world’s great culinary traditions and that’s partly due to one of its defining ingredients, ­saffron. All kinds of benefits are claimed for saffron, including its anti-depressive effects. However, a report last month on integrative medicine for American ­psychiatrists claims there is little evidence for this (or for some other popular treatments), and pointed out that it can be unsafe for people with low blood pressure. Turmeric may be slightly more effective for mild depression, and St John’s wort even better, according to American magazine ­Psychiatric Times.