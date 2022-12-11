Voyager 2022 media awards
Placebo effect: A cancer patient’s guide to alternative therapies

10 minutes to read
By Jeremy Rose

They may not necessarily have scientific proof, but therapies ranging from forest bathing to exotic spices can make us feel better, writes journalist and cancer patient Jeremy Rose.

In the late 1980s, I developed a

