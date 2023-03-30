Pitch perfect: Sun will shine on Magpies v Mullets charity cricket match

Sona Taumalolo will take to the field in a different code in Napier on Friday. Photo NZME

The sun is set to shine on the Napier pitch for Friday’s charity cricket match between a Magpies XI and “a bunch of vets, farmers and all-round legends”.

Metservice is predicting sunny weather and a high of 22C for the colourful “light relief” T20 fixture at Nelson Park.

Otherwise known as the Mullets XI, the Magpies’ opposition was cobbled together by staff members from Hawke’s Bay Vet Services - many of whom spent Mullet March growing their locks to square off with the footy players in the T20 match to aid those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mullet March, a “business in the front, hero in the back” is a campaign launched by the Mental Health Foundation, geared to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

Earlier in the year, a few members of the Vet Services team volunteered to grow the iconic mullet for the cause, but with everyone in the Bay affected by Cyclone Gabrielle one way or another, the team was looking for ways to turn it into a fundraiser to support the cyclone response.

Veterinary Services Hawke’s Bay general manager Brendan James said the company was “stoked” to support Mullet March - “but also to make it uniquely different and relevant to what has happened in Hawke’s Bay.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in the region but particularly our farming clients; there is a long road ahead in terms of recovery. This was a great way or raising some cash for the rural support trust and proving some light relief for our community,” James said.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Dan Somerville earlier said the union was keen to step up. ”Like everyone in Hawke’s Bay, our staff and the rugby community have been hugely affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the devastation and challenges that it’s caused,” Somerville said.

The Magpies XI boasts current and former players, and includes a few surprises, including front-row fan favourite Sona Taumalolo.

The free-entry match, which starts at 3.30pm, has been organised to raise funds for the Rural Support Trust and Mental Health Foundation to support the community recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Donations will boost the community rebuild and recovery from the devastation across the region.

To donate head to givealittle.co.nz/cause/mullets-vs-magpies

Magpies XI

1) Andrew Horrell

2) Jason Shoemark

3) Hugh Reed

4) Chris Eaton

5) Dan Waenga

6) Ellery Wilson

7) Sam McNicol

8) Karl Lowe

9) Sona Taumalolo

10) Bryn Evans

11) Gareth Evans

12) Jason Kupa

* Coach - Sean Davies





Mullets XI

1) Simon Marshall

2 Andy Hunt

3) Dom Thompson

4) Arron Scoble

5) Matt Hilson

6) Hamish James

7) Willie White

8) James Greer

9) Patrick Crawshaw

10) Luke Wright

11) George Colin

12) Robbie Schaw

13) Tom Blakely











