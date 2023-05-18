From the near-universal experience of not “fitting in” to seeking a future “free of bullying” - high school students in Rotorua and Tauranga are sharing their reasons for marking Pink Shirt Day today.

Pink Shirt Day is an antibullying campaign that celebrates diversity and creates environments where all people can feel safe, valued and respected. Schools, businesses and communities are encouraged to wear a pink shirt to show their support.

This year, it is celebrating “everyday upstanders” - someone who uses their words and actions to help someone being bullied.

Otumoetai College student Peter Colonna said Pink Shirt Day New Zealand was “moving towards a future that is free of bullying” and “people being kinder” helped the fight against bullying.

“I think [people] should just love each other and treat others how you would like to be treated, with empathy.”

College principal Russell Gordon said he wanted students to come to school for learning and meeting with their friends.

Pink Shirt Day was a “visual opportunity” to show the school stands against bullying, he said. “Everyone has the right to feel safe in school.”

Otumoetai College student Peter Colonna is celebrating Pink Shirt Day today. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga Girls’ College acting principal Alice Cade said a positive school culture was about accepting differences and diversity among students. She said it was important for “students to be proud of who they are”.

Rotorua Lakes High School nurse Hayley Fisher said everyone was responsible for not having bullying in their schools. “The team and community [need to] work on it together.”

John Paul College Atawhai group captain, Roisin Stunell, 17, said the day was about raising awareness, “understanding how to support others ... and our differences”.

She said ensuring people were educated on the topic was key: “If you see anyone being affected by bullying, I say speak up. It is so important.”

John Paul College student Roisin Stunell celebrating Pink Shirt Day 2023. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Western Heights High School Year 12 and 13 students Paige Elliot, Jasmyn Purves, Gabi Elvidge, Tia Rangiahua and Danielle Patchell said Pink Shirt Day was a great way to help combat bullying.

“I feel like everyone’s kind of had a point where they feel like they’re not fitting in,” Tia said.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s their body, maybe it’s their clothing, whatever it is,” Danielle said.

Gabi said sometimes it was about people putting others down about their school grades.

“High school with your friendships and stuff are changing all the time”.

Jasmyn said friendships changed when growing up and going through puberty as a young girl and things get “snarky and snooty”.

“It could be something like a simple comment. But no one really understands how that can play up on someone’s mind,” said Paige.

“Don’t be mean. You never know what someone is going through,” said Jasmyn.

Western Heights High School students celebrating Pink Shirt Day 2023: Jasmyn Purves (left), Gabi Elvidge, Paige Elliot, Danielle Patchell and Tia Rangiahua. Photo / Andrew Warner





John Paul College students celebrating Pink Shirt Day 2023. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Rotorua guidance councillor Nancy Macmillian said the day was about “empowering students and standing up for each other”.

“Kids want to feel safe and welcome in classes and schools as a whole.”

Macmillian said bullying can have a “big impact” as it caused children to feel isolated and disempowered and also impacted students’ school attendance.

“Even if kids are in class, they can’t concentrate as they are thinking of lunchtime or interval.”

There was “no respite” for teenagers, with online cyberbullying impacting students who come to school exhausted from no social media break. “The effects are huge.”

New Zealand Association of Councillors president Sarah Maindonald said if bullying was not dealt with, it can often “snowball”, causing “low self-esteem, hopelessness and worsening mental health”.

“Similar to students who come to school on an empty stomach, those who are bullied are unable to achieve their potential. Bullying can make people take fewer risks in a learning environment as they fear they’re not good enough.”

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support:Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)Need to talk? Call or text 1737Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people:Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues:Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service.































