The Pike River portal. Photo / Pike River Recovery Agency

A plan for creating memorial features at or near the Pike River site is being “scaled” due to cost increases, reports to a community board show.

A plan for the Pike River Mine Transition Project was first approved in 2015. It included upgrades to the road to the mine, a new section of walking track, a visitor-interpretation centre providing details about the events of 2010 in which 29 men died, and a memorial to them.

The project is managed by the Department of Conservation (DoC), who say they are managing the plans in light of inflation.

The upgraded road to the mine and a new extension of the Paparoa Great Walks track that leads to the Pike River site, known as the Pike 29 Memorial Track, could be open sometime between December and February.

The West Coast Conservation Board - a community board to advise DoC on local perspectives - visited the Pike Valley following its meeting in Blackball on 25 May. A report on the visit was presented by DoC staff to the board’s 25 August meeting for ratification.

It summarised the state of the project, its milestones, and alluded to budget aspects the board was briefed on privately during the May visit.

It raised no discussion at the board table in Hokitika on Friday, but the report by DoC noted the original concept approved in November 2015 was being “scaled” due to cost increases.

The delivery time had been impacted by delays as the Pike River Recovery Agency completed its work and there had been more work than expected to upgrade the road.

“With cost increases since 2015 the initial concept has been scaled in discussion with the Pike families,” the report said.

“Their view is that if the concept is reduced any further this will significantly detract from the original approved concept, memorial and intended visitor experience.”

Pike family representatives had described to the board their involvement in the concept, and the department was continuing “to progress the design work and costings”.

After the 25 August meeting, DoC Western South Island director Mark Davies said the department had significantly delivered on most of the 2015 vision, based on the costs allocated by government at the time.

This included the Paparoa Track Great Walk in 2019, which had exceeded all expectations, and the completed Pike 29 walk which was soon to be opened, he said.

Davies said the later opening was contingent on the upgrade to the Pike River road and bridges. That work was due to go to tender.

The remaining aspects of the 2015 vision, to redevelop some of the former mine’s buildings as a visitor-interpretation centre, and for a memorial at the portal had yet to be realised.

Davies could not recall the budget allocation but he said: “There’s no budget cut, no change in funding.

“We’re now having to manage the impact of time and inflation.

“We have to work within the budget we’ve got ... we don’t have a clear picture yet because we haven’t done the final design.”

It was also “too early to say” if cloth cutting was needed.

Davies said the new track should be open by Christmas or shortly after.

It was much anticipated “as a world-class experience” and should provide a further benefit for the area for visitors wishing to explore the area.

“I think there is quite a bit of pent-up demand from mountain bikers - people know it’s going to be a great bike ride. It’s going to be a fantastic cycling experience,” Davies said.

Pike River families gather at the mine portal in May 2019. Photo / Greymouth Star

Work continues on the road to the Pike River mine site

A significant part of the work needed before opening the road into the Pike River mine site involves painting the bridges along the route.

Davies told the West Coast Conservation Board on Friday that when the mine site and the Pike 29 Memorial Track could open was dependent on completing the road upgrade.

The road to the valley was built by the Pike River Coal Co with an expected limited life.

“We are working towards reopening the valley to the (mine site) amenities area before Christmas,” Davies said.

But that would depend on the road being open in time.

“It has been tendered.”

The department was in the midst of negotiations on the price and timing.

“Whether it’s before Christmas or after Christmas, it has to be done safely ... my expectation is to open by Christmas, if not, by February.”

Davies said the road work required had been “challenging” with the spring weather, including work to repaint the bridges and some sealing.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air