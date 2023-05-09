Flooding at North Piha Rd after more torrential rain hit the settlement on Tuesday. Photo / Peter McNally

An isolated West Auckland beach community devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle is bracing for further damage today after torrential rain sparked fresh flooding.

Peter McNally’s North Piha house was red-stickered after the cliff face behind his property gave way during the intense February storm.

McNally said Piha was flooding again today after torrential rain this morning smashed Auckland, causing widespread chaos and triggering a local state of emergency.

”It’s a bloody nightmare.

”The rivers are running like mad. Nothing’s swamped yet but if it goes again like this tonight, anything could happen.”

He said North Piha Rd - where floodwaters submerged cars during Cyclone Gabrielle - was now flooded again and pumps were being used to drain the water.

Brown water from swollen rivers flowing down from Waitākere Ranges Regional Park was visible about 1km out to sea.

Brown stormwater flowing down from swollen streams in the Waitākere Ranges inundates the surf at Piha. Photo / Paul Newnham

The Piha community was smashed by the cyclone, with many properties swamped by floodwaters and other homes destroyed by huge slips.

The only road in and out of Piha was blocked by landslides and the settlement was shut off to non-residents until last week.

McNally said he and other affected homeowners were still waiting for confirmation about the fate of their properties, months on the from the cyclone.

”We’ve been virtually ignored.”

A huge slip at North Piha Beach triggered by Cyclone Gabrielle left Peter McNally's home badly damaged and red-stickered. Photo / Peter McNally

He and other residents were also concerned about a car-size boulder which was “teetering” from a cliff face above Piha Rd, and had alerted Auckland Transport to the potential risk.

“If that rocks gets dislodged, oh man. I don’t know who will take responsibility for it.”

Piha Surf Lifesaving Club custodian Paul Newnham said volunteers had been filling sandbags this morning following intense rain.

The rain radar was signalling more downpours for this afternoon, he said.

“Another big blog about the same as we had this morning is coming down. It’s tracking right across the top of the North Island and looks it’s heading right for us.”

Piha Surf Lifesaving Club custodian Paul Newnham. Photo / Rowan Quinn, RNZ

He said the rain had triggered some “pretty big waterfalls coming off the hills”.

The brown water swamping the Piha beach indicated the volume of water that has flowed down from streams.

The Eskdale Stream, which was prone to flooding in heavy rain was getting high but had not burst its bank.

This morning’s weather had put some locals on edge as they recovered from the February storm.

“It’s been a bit of a triggering event.”

Meanwhile, Auckland Council is warning that properties next to, above or below properties affected by existing landslides may be at increased risk of further landslides.

The council’s head of engineering resilience Ross Roberts said today’s rain may see further damage.

”In many areas, clifftop properties with existing landslides may encounter further damage.

”If your house has a red ‘entry prohibited’ placard, ensure you’re following the requirement to stay out.

”If your house has a yellow ‘restricted access’ placard, follow the restrictions given on the placard and seriously consider avoiding any entry for the duration of the event.

”If your house is next to a property with a placard, or if you see any signs of instability, or if you are concerned about the stability of the land around your house, we recommend you are extra cautious during this likely severe weather event and you may want to consider finding alternative accommodation during heavy rain,” Roberts said.