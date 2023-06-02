Photos: Winners of Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 revealed

Ed Sheeran at Eden Park, February 10. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

The winners of 2023 Music Photography Award - Whakaahua Puoro Toa have been revealed by Image Auckland.

Auckland-based American rock music photographer Robert M. Knight was the judge of this year’s award. His career can stretch from 1968 to recent times.

First prize: Andrew Cornaga

Ed Sheeran at Eden Park, February 10th. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

“It’s been great seeing so many artists captured as they perform, tough decision, often these big international stars are more challenging to photograph well due to restrictions on the night and where a photographer gets placed,” Knight said.

“This one by Andrew Cornaga is a stand-out portrait which meets all the elements of technical skill, catching the pose of Ed with his guitar held high, significant of a triumphant night of music”.

Second prize: Amanda Hodge

Joe Walsh performing with Gin Wigmore at Homegrown 2023. Photo / Amanda Hodge

Judge Knight said: “Shooting in the pit often is intuitive, this one shows the ‘hands on’ fans’ excitement at a well-known NZ music Festival. A joyous, fun time for everyone. Joe Walsh’s look is one that says “can I stay here a bit longer?”

People’s Choice prize: Nichole Davis

Che Fu performing at Homegrown 2021. Photo / Nichole Davis

Three hundred and seventy entries were submitted to this year’s contest in total and some 1528 votes were made in the public vote overall. View all the 2023 entries here.