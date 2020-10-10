Photos show arrest of teen for allegedly pointing toy pistol at people on North Shore

The photos from the scene show the arrest and the toy weapon. Photo / Supplied

Photos have emerged showing a teen being detained by police after allegedly pointing a toy pistol at people yesterday.

In the photos, which were taken in Auckland and supplied to the Herald, police are also seen holding what appears to be the fake gun.

A young person has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the incident.

Senior Sergeant Terry Lee, of Tamaki Makaurau Police, said at about 4pm on Saturday several witnesses saw a young person waving and pointing what appeared to be a pistol at people at a bus stop on Lake Rd, Devonport.

The young boy has been referred to Youth Aid. Photo / Supplied

Police were called to the incident in Devonport on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

He said police units went to the scene and located a young person fitting the description on a bus heading into the suburb of Belmont.

"They located an imitation firearm on him and he admitted to having bought the toy earlier in the day at a local store."

Lee said the police encouraged everyone to exercise good judgement when out in public and consider their actions and how they might impact on others.

Police thanked the public who continue to call 111 with this type of information, saying "we all work together to keep our communities safe".

Lee said inquiries were continuing into the incident.