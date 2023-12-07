Runners on the Hātea Loop were doused in colour. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei workplace favourite - The Ray White Hatea Loop Challenge in partnership with Sport Northland - took off on Thursday night as families, friends, and workmates gathered to get a splash of colour at the fun run.

The vibrant event saw participants enjoy a 4km run/walk around the beautiful Hātea Loop in the Town Basin. Along the way they were showered from head to toe in vibrant Holi powder at the five different colour stations.

Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham caught some of the action.

The event attracted a great turnout with people of all ages taking part.

Participants enjoy a colour explosion.

A firefighter completes the course donned in full kit.

Runners made their way through five colour stations where they were hit with coloured powder.



