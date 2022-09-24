Photojournalism images raise $200,000 at charity auction

From the Princess Di to his cleaner, Rob Tucker's photography has affected people around him for over half a century.

By RNZ

Organisers of a charity auction celebrating the country's finest photojournalism say last night's event exceeded expectations.

The Photojournalism New Zealand Charity Auction put more than 100 photographs up for sale, with proceeds intended for the Taranaki Hospice.

The auction was the brainchild of NZ Herald illustrations editor Rob Tucker, who has terminal cancer.

Former New Zealand Herald picture editor Rob Tucker said the amount raised exceeded his expectation. Photo / Supplied

Interest had been building in the auction with major corporates and even representatives of the Kiingitanga making approaches to bid on many iconic moments captured in the history of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The auction raised about $200,000 with the biggest seller being a 2006 photo of surfers Wharehoka and TK Wano, which sold for more than $10,000.

The ceremonial blast made through the Manapouri Power Station's tailrace in 1968. Photo / Barry Durrant

Tucker said the event's runaway success showed that the cause resonated with people and underlined the importance of palliative care.

"And most families if they look back in their history, had something to do care with palliative care in hospices around New Zealand and they want to say thank you in some way, this is the perfect way for them to say thank you," he said.

Tucker said the amount raised was about four times what he expected.

